January 2021 Xbox Live Gold Free Games Announced

Microsoft Announces Free Games Available to Xbox Live Gold Subscribers in January 2021; titles compatible with Xbox Series X, S and One

Microsoft has presented the free Xbox Live Gold games for this coming month of January 2021 through its usual channels; Thus, the titles available for subscribers to Microsoft’s premium service will be able to download up to four video games compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S. The four titles are Little Nightmares, The King of Fighters XIII, Dead Rising and Breakdown.

Games with Gold for Xbox One and Xbox Series

In total, this January two Xbox One titles, one Xbox 360 and one Xbox, will be made available to Xbox Live Gold members; yes, all of them are compatible with both Xbox Series X and Series S and Xbox One, obviously. Let’s see what each of the selected games offers for this coming month of January 2021.

Perhaps the most interesting of all for being the most current and a proposal as fresh as it is disturbing, Little Nightmares invites us to accompany Six on his escape from Las Mauces, a ship inhabited by grotesque beings who will try to catch her by all means; It will be available from January 1 to 31. On the other hand, a Capcom classic returns with Dead Rising, an action adventure full of zombies in which Frank West will be able to exterminate them in the most unlikely ways; available from January 16 to February 15.

The King of Fighters XIII will be available from January 1 to 15, installment of the popular fighting crossover released in 2012 for Xbox 360 with more than 30 characters from SNK and online multiplayer. Finally, Breakdown is the game for the first Xbox that will be available from January 16 to 31, a first-person action adventure in which we will have to escape from research laboratories thanks to our superpowers.



