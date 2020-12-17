Jang Dong Yoon to be the lead actor in K-Drama

South Korean media reported that talented actor Jang Dong Yoon has been chosen to star in a new romantic k-drama that goes by the name The Fairy and the Bald Idol (working title).

Upon the news, the agency representing the actor confirmed that Jang Dong Yoon is currently in talks to appear in a new project: “It is true that he has received a casting offer for The Fairy and the Bald Idol, but it has not been decided yet. nothing”.

Based on a modern story from the classic Korean folk tale “The Fairy and the Woodcutter,” this new drama will tell a fantasy story about a fairy who descends from the sky and ends up living with an idol who has gone bald.

So far it is only known that the producers of The Fairy and the Bald Idol are also currently in talks to be broadcast on the South Korean television network SBS.

If accepted, this would be Jang Dong Yoon’s second project after starring in the October mystery thriller K-drama Search for which he received rave reviews and in which he starred alongside famous actress Krystal.

The groundbreaking K-Drama of its kind, Search, tells the story of a Special Forces search team who must face a mysterious monster in the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea. Starring Jang Dong Yoon, Krystal, Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, Lee Hyun Wook, and Choi Duk Moon.



