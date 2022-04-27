Janet Jackson hopes to sell an old house in New York for $ 9 million

Iconic singer-songwriter Janet Jackson hopes to part with her New York City home overlooking Central Park for $8.99 million, according to a report and a brokerage company.

Jackson, the younger sister of the late pop musician Michael Jackson, has owned the nest at 1 Central Park West since 1998, when she bought it for $2.8 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. It has an area of 2,094 square feet and includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a half bathroom.

Jackson’s representatives did not respond to The Post’s request for comment on her list, but a representative told the magazine that she had not been to the apartment since 2019.

“Every time I walked into my apartment 25 years ago, I always treasured the wonderful location of my home and the breathtaking views that reflect the magic and excitement of New York,” Jackson said in a statement to the magazine. “When I stepped over his threshold, I immediately felt so calm and peaceful — so many memories.”

However, the house offers a wide view of Central Park and the cityscape, and the images showing the corner living room and dining room hovering above the treetops of the park. The dining table in the kitchen also overlooks the entire expanse of Central Park, but the house also features a row of luxury super-tall Billionaire buildings on 57th Street.ü

The building is a condominium adjacent to the Trump International Hotel, located on Columbus Circle and in the southwest corner of Central Park, and provides access to hotel amenities such as room service from the on-site Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant. As for the house itself, the entrance gallery leads to an open living room and dining room.

Elsewhere, the master bedroom is at the end of the hallway and has several closets and a marble bathroom. The second and third bedrooms also have their own bathrooms.

Meanwhile, the apartment’s library has a wall of custom joinery—and there are floor-to-ceiling windows and 10-foot-high ceilings throughout the apartment.

Despite the benefits, it’s time for Jackson to move on. She placed the apartment because “it’s time for someone else to enjoy it and create new memories,” Allison Coffman of Sotheby’s International Realty, who shares the list with Juliette Janssens, told the magazine.