Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Tour and Confirms New Music Is on The Way

Janet Jackson has announced that she is going to release new music and has confirmed the details of her “Together Again” 2023 tour — check out the dates below and get tickets here.
Jackson is set to hit the road next year with special guest Ludacris on her first tour in four years. The 33-date tour will begin on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and will end on June 21 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
The tour will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Jackson’s career and is dedicated to the songs “The Velvet Rope” from 1997 and “Janet” from 1993, as well as her best hits.
Speaking about the tour on Today, Jackson said: “I feel great, we are so excited. It will be fun to spend time with Ludacris as a special guest… You know, I’ve never done this with him before, so he’s a great fit. I thought it would be a lot of fun.”
Tickets have already gone on sale, and Janet Jackson will play:
APRIL 2023
14 – Hard Rock Live Arena, Hollywood
19 – Amway Center, Orlando
21 – Enmarket Arena, Savannah
22 – Legacy Arena, Birmingham
25 – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia
27 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta
29 – FedEx Forum, Memphis
30 – Enterprise Center, St Louis
MAY
02 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City,
04 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
06 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow
09 – Madison Square Garden,New York
12 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte
13 – CFG Bank ArenaBaltimore
14 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach
19 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield
20 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City
23 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
24 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
26 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville
27 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, Tinley Park
28 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee
30 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul
JUNE
02 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas
03 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston
04 – Moody Center, Austin
07 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix
09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine
10 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
11 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego
16 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View
20 – Moda Center, Portland
21 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Jackson also confirmed that new music is coming soon. Speaking on Today, she said: “There is new music. Many fans said: “Where is the new music? When will we have new music?” So there will be new music.”
The last time Janet Jackson released the album “Unbreakable” was in 2015, and her latest single was released in 2018 in collaboration with Daddy Yankee, “Done Now”.
More recently, Jackson praised Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey for mentioning her 2001 hit “Everything for You” in the Midnight song “Snow on the Beach.”