Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Tour and Confirms New Music Is on The Way

Janet Jackson has announced that she is going to release new music and has confirmed the details of her “Together Again” 2023 tour — check out the dates below and get tickets here.

Jackson is set to hit the road next year with special guest Ludacris on her first tour in four years. The 33-date tour will begin on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and will end on June 21 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The tour will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Jackson’s career and is dedicated to the songs “The Velvet Rope” from 1997 and “Janet” from 1993, as well as her best hits.

Speaking about the tour on Today, Jackson said: “I feel great, we are so excited. It will be fun to spend time with Ludacris as a special guest… You know, I’ve never done this with him before, so he’s a great fit. I thought it would be a lot of fun.”

Tickets have already gone on sale, and Janet Jackson will play:

APRIL 2023

14 – Hard Rock Live Arena, Hollywood

19 – Amway Center, Orlando

21 – Enmarket Arena, Savannah

22 – Legacy Arena, Birmingham

25 – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

27 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta

29 – FedEx Forum, Memphis

30 – Enterprise Center, St Louis

MAY

02 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City,

04 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

06 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow

09 – Madison Square Garden,New York

12 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte

13 – CFG Bank ArenaBaltimore

14 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach

19 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield

20 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City

23 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

24 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

26 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville

27 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, Tinley Park

28 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee

30 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul JUNE

02 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas

03 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston

04 – Moody Center, Austin

07 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine

10 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

11 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego

16 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View

20 – Moda Center, Portland

21 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Jackson also confirmed that new music is coming soon. Speaking on Today, she said: “There is new music. Many fans said: “Where is the new music? When will we have new music?” So there will be new music.”

The last time Janet Jackson released the album “Unbreakable” was in 2015, and her latest single was released in 2018 in collaboration with Daddy Yankee, “Done Now”.

More recently, Jackson praised Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey for mentioning her 2001 hit “Everything for You” in the Midnight song “Snow on the Beach.”