Jane Fonda says she’s “not proud” of a facelift: “I don’t want to look distorted”

Jane Fonda. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Honest confession! Jane Fonda spoke about her decision to have plastic surgery and why she stopped going under the knife.

In an interview with Vogue published on Tuesday, August 2, as part of the promotion of her H&M Move campaign, the 84-year-old actress spoke about aging and the desire of “young people to stop being afraid of aging.”

The Foundation shared: “I think Grace and Frankie give people, especially women, a lot of hope. That’s why I always tell people how old I am, because I want them to understand it.”

She continued, “Now that these words are coming out of my mouth, the second part of my brain is thinking, ‘Yes, Fonda. You have money. You can afford a coach. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facial care. You can afford things that will help you look younger. It’s true. Money helps. “Good genes and lots of money,” as someone once said.”

However, the Oscar winner said that improvements are not always the solution to the problem. “I think we all know a lot of rich women who have had all sorts of facelifts and stuff like that and they look terrible,” she told Vogue, revealing she regrets her own procedure.

“I had a facelift, and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted,” the Book Club star admitted. “I’m not proud of having had [one].”

Fonda shared that although there is nothing wrong with plastic surgery, this process can be addictive. “I do not know if I would have to do it again if I did. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can become addicted. Don’t keep doing that.”

As for how the Foundation maintains its health, the star of “Our Souls at Night” explained: “I stay hydrated.”

She added: “I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is good.”

Facelift is not the only regret that Fonda has shared over the years.

In 2020, she told why she would like to sleep with Marvin Gaye when she had the opportunity.

During an interview with The New York Times, the star of the TV series “Monster in Law” rejected the idea that the Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara was the one who escaped sexual punishment. “No, I’m not thinking about him,” she said when Guevara’s name was mentioned.

Instead, she pointed to Gay as a missed opportunity, calling him a “big regret,” adding that “he wanted to, but I didn’t.”

The New York native explained that at that time she was married to Tom Hayden (they were married from 1973 to 1990), and therefore she refused the courtship of the late pop singer “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”.

(Before Hayden, Fonda was married to Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1975. After Hayden, she married Ted Turner in 1991. In 2001, they broke up.)

“I met a lot of performers trying to give concerts for Tom, and the woman who helped me with this introduced me to Marvin Gaye,” she recalled.

As for her current personal life, the activist said she was done with it. “I don’t have time,” Fonda told the publication. “I am completely filled with myself, and my children, and my grandchildren, and my friends. I don’t want any more romance. I don’t have time for this.”