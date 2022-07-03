Jane Aiko is pregnant and expecting her first child from longtime partner Big Sean: report

Another cutie for Jene Aiko! It is reported that the singer and boyfriend Big Sean are expecting their first child, her second.

Celebrity Pregnancy announcements in 2022: Find out who the stars are waiting for

According to photos obtained by TMZ, 34-year-old Aiko debuted with her clearly growing tummy in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, July 2. The “Stay Ready” singer was spotted in a fitted grey dress as she walked alongside Sean, who is also 34.

While the couple, who have been dating since 2016, have yet to publicly confirm the news of their pregnancy, Aiko is already mom to 13-year-old daughter Namiko, whom she shares with ex O’Ryan (nee O’Ryan). Omir Brauner).

“In 2008, I became pregnant with my daughter. She made me feel fearless,” the Twenty88 performer said in her November 2016 issue of Vice Autobiographies. “I never doubted that something good would come out of it. Anyway, it inspired me and gave me an extra drive.”

Aiko and O’Ryan, 35, dated between 2005 and 2008 and broke up shortly after she gave birth. The Los Angeles native eventually moved on to Sean in 2016 after they collaborated frequently.

Pregnant celebrities will show their tummies in 2022: photos

“Yes, we’re so close, I don’t know,” Aiko told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019, downplaying their romantic status. “I don’t know. Not yours… Yeah, none of your business.

Then she added: “We are definitely very similar. We are very similar, so it is very easy for us to cooperate. …We’re constantly just feeding each other or giving each other little ideas, little touches here and there, and like, “Oh, maybe you shouldn’t say that. Maybe you should say it a little more like this.”

The “Above and Beyond” performer, who was previously married to Dot da Genius between 2014 and 2017, noted that since the duo have been “friends” for so long, it’s easy for them to listen to each other’s ideas and work together.

Over and over celebrity couples

Aiko had previously applied her beau’s face to the back of her hand before hiding the tattoo in late 2018, which caused controversy.

“I actually hide my moon phases and the rising sun on my back,” she explained in an Instagram comment in November 2018, a month before Us confirmed their breakup. “And sometimes you don’t want to follow your boyfriend/girlfriend on social networks, if it weren’t for your crazy blogs and your assumptions, I would subscribe and unsubscribe from him twice a day, every day… [it’s] not that serious… I’ve seen enough of him in real life and on my arm.”

Although Aiko and Sean broke up in December 2018, they eventually reconciled almost three years later, in early 2020.

“Happy birthday, the most talented, hardworking nerd from anime, DC, Marvel, movies, TV shows, you’re a GOAT,” she later said of her man in March. “A living light and a living legend 🤩 you are the main source of inspiration and joy for everyone who was lucky enough to get to know you 🥲. I hope that 34 is your best year, and you will get everything you want 🥰 you deserve it ✨ I love you 💙.”