Jan Kramer’s ex, Jan Shinelli, details her alleged patterns of “toxicity” and “manipulation”: I had to cut people out of my life

“I tried to remain silent,” Shinelli began, telling Us that he had read Kramer’s “inaccurate” statements about their relationship and separation. “I didn’t want to be famous. I appreciated who she was, and it was her world, and I respected it, and that’s how I wanted to stay. Obviously, with this relationship, I knew I was involved in some of it, and that’s totally fine.”

The One Tree Hill graduate confirmed her breakup with the former Navy Seal in April 2022 after six months of dating.

“I left her,” Skinelli told us. “There were certain things that I didn’t like. I talked to a few people and realized that she just had a very strong, anxious attachment, and it may be partly due to her ex, which, okay, whatever it was, continued throughout the relationship. I got to the point where I just couldn’t handle it because I tried—I really tried. I really care about her, and I still do, but it got to the point where I had to leave.”

He continued: “Its patterns and toxicity. I literally turned off the fuel in my life to make your life as easy as possible. I didn’t ask for anything except to go to the gym. …I would try to do as much housework as possible.”

Kramer is known for speaking candidly about her past relationship with ex-husband Mike Kossin, sharing details of his sexual addiction, infidelity and subsequent trust issues through her podcast “Whine Down”, Instagram and the ex-couple’s book. (Kramer and Kossen, who have two children, separated for good in April 2021.)

Earlier this month, the “Why Ya Wanna” singer said she was “emotionally drained” after breaking up with Skinelli.

“When I really love myself, I will never agree to anything again. I give people a lot of mercy, and I understand that people make mistakes. But there are certain boundaries that I adhere to so badly,” she said in the podcast “It’s certainly a beautiful day” on May 10. “I don’t respect myself when I stay in what I know. that’s not what I want from anyone. I don’t want to be with someone who just lied to me.”

Schinelli, however, begs to disagree.

“Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve just seen all these, you know, articles about her, you know, that she’s “emotionally exhausted.” And it’s funny because those are the words I used, and now I see how she uses them. ,” he claimed. “It was comical. I said it. …I’m in such a great place in my life right now.”

“I’m not trying to hurt her,” he continued. “I just want her to stop saying she’s being treated or that she’s trying to help other people who have an injury, or, you know, she’s happy alone. She is not. She has an anxious attachment. And until she really is happy alone, she will never be happy.”

Although Shinelli told us he “doesn’t care” that Kramer will post about their romance on Instagram or talk about their relationship on “Whine Down,” he admitted, “Yana from Michigan is pretty damn good. Yana from Hollywood is a completely different story.”

In response to the statements of her ex, Kramer told in detail why she did not dare to tell about their breakup. “The reason I didn’t say anything about this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife, and I was trying to protect her. She became my friend and I tried to protect her privacy, but now she has given me permission to speak on her behalf,” she said in a statement to Us. “Ian is angry because all his lies have been exposed and now he is distorting the story.”

She continued, “Since then, I’ve learned from many women that I wasn’t the only one during our relationship, but I’m happily living my life and hope he does the same.”

When asked to comment on the cheating allegations, Shinelli told Us: “I apologized to my ex-wife and admitted my mistakes. …Yana is hurt, and she’s using it against me.”

Scroll down to learn more from Schinelli:

Yana asked him to go into a romantic relationship for 1 month

“She asked me to move within a month,” Skinelli told us, despite Kramer’s public statements that she didn’t want to move too quickly. “She’s kind of talking about getting engaged for a year. … [Now] I think, “Well, this is a pattern, because you got married four times.” It’s all about the shotgun. I would have to keep some reservation, for example, I can’t do this. I can’t just jump into it.”

Yang claims that he was not allowed to be near other women

Shinelli told us that Kramer would “make me feel guilty” during their relationship.

“[She was saying], ‘Hey, you don’t have to go back to the gym. Why do you have to go back there? Why can’t you just practice here? Why don’t we just do it?” She had a very restrained manipulative nature,” he said. — And I do not know if it is connected with her past. I mean, it definitely is. I can’t deny it. …She told me different things to make me feel bad about doing what I liked.