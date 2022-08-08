Jamie Winston was injured on Monday: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s in the world of sports today

After a disastrous end to their 2021 season, when Jameis Winston was injured late in the season, the last thing New Orleans Saints fans want is a new injury to their starting quarterback.

Unfortunately, they may have to put up with it after the latest news. Winston seems to have adjusted his leg during today’s 7-on-7 workouts.

The Saints quarterback left today’s practice early. Fortunately, he didn’t have to leave in a cart. Head coach Dennis Allen later announced that Winston had twisted his ankle but was not seriously injured.

However, Saints fans are concerned, and that’s understandable. Fans on Twitter are already sending words of support to Winston in the hope that his injury is not serious:

After serving as the Saints’ backup quarterback in 2020, Jameis Winston was named a full-time starter in 2021. He looked great in his first game since 2019, completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first seven starts.

Unfortunately, there was a disaster in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a damaged MCL, which led to an immediate end to the season. The Saints finished 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs, and head coach Sean Payton retired after the season.

But before the 2022 season, Winston received a starting position from new head coach Dennis Allen. If he can just stay healthy, maybe he can lead the Saints back to the playoffs.

Will Jameis Winston start the season?