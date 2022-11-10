Jamie T Gets Bruised in “Cars of the 90s” Video

Jamie T shared the music video for the track “The Theory Of Whatever” “Cars Of the 90s” – see below.

His fifth studio album was announced in April this year, when the artist shared a short trailer. The clip shows the singer-songwriter from South London filming as he reads a brief message from his management and shares snippets from the recording.

In the clip “Cars of the 90s” directed by Niall Trask, he is seen being driven around London, bloodied and bruised. In other clips, he sleeps in the backseat and dances outside in a formal suit in the bright light of a car’s headlights.

In a four-star review of the album, NME said of the track, “At the more inventive end of the spectrum, ’90s Cars combines a dreamy post-punk bass riff with a shimmering piano melody, creating something fresh but familiar.”

‘The Theory Of Whatever’ was released on July 29 via Polydor and was preceded by the singles “The Old Style Raiders”, “St George Wharf Tower” and “Between The Rocks”. It reached number one on the official UK Albums Chart, becoming the musician’s first album to top the chart.

The new record is a continuation of the 2016 album “Trick”, as well as the album of B-sides of the singer and songwriter, released in 2018.

Jamie T played his first show in five years in May before headlining the John Peel stage at Glastonbury 2022. NME hailed the latest set as “the perfect way to usher in a new era of one of the most beloved indie artists of the noughties.”

The musician is currently on a UK tour this month, which includes a concert at Alexandra Palace in north London on November 18. Earlier this summer, he also announced a grand homecoming show at London’s Finsbury Park, to be held on June 30, 2023. Find the remaining tickets here.

From other news: Jamie T collaborated with Frank Carter last month & The Rattlesnakes are working on a new single “The Drugs”. Speaking about the track, Carter said: “‘The Drugs’ was written after several long conversations with some of my wonderful friends who were struggling with addiction. Life is a difficult journey, everything is easier with good friends.

“Jamie and I have been talking about making music for many years, and when he asked me to sing to his tune “British Hell”, I jumped at the chance. When I asked him to sing in ”The Drugs”, he responded in the same way in perfect style.”