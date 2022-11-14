Pundit Jamie Redknapp has praised Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho after his match-winning performance at Craven Cottage yesterday.

The winner of the last gasp was Garnacho’s first goal in the Premier League and secured three points in a hard struggle against an energetic Fulham team.

According to The Daily Mail, Redknapp commented on Garnacho’s influence during Sky Sports’ post-match reaction to the game.

Former Premier League midfielder Redknapp believes Garnacho has all the qualities to reach the very top of the game.

“He has so many talents of both legs. He travels so well, right foot, left foot. He looks like he has the full package,” he said.

Redknapp also dispelled concerns about the Argentine’s reported attitude problems, saying that the best players need an advantage in the game.

“All the best players have the scoundrel gene. You need match winners. If you look at the great people in history, most of them had a little bit of madness.” he said.

It seems that Garnacho has put his pre-season problems behind him and is now showing the right attitude both on and off the field.

Ten Haga’s trust in Garnacho is now obvious, and the young man has repaid his manager with an impressive form.

Garnacho had a great week after making a big impact in the League Cup win over Aston Villa with two assists before he scored a brilliant victory in the match yesterday.

Not participating in the World Cup will give the 18-year-old an additional opportunity to work closely with Ten Hag, and he will almost certainly start the first game after the tournament, in the League Cup against Burnley.

Garnacho’s goal yesterday had shades of Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner in the same stadium 15 years ago, and as the door closes for Ronaldo’s time at Old Trafford, Garnacho seems to have the qualities and personality to take over and become the next star in the Theater. dreams.