Jamie Lee Curtis tells how celebrities like Lindsay Lohan are calling on the screens

Jamie Lee Curtis explains how to find out if celebrities like Lindsay Lohan are really calling her, or if it’s an impostor.

Jamie Lee Curtis is no fool when it comes to fans posing as celebrities. We live in a scary, tech-centric world where fans use deepfakes to trick people into thinking they’re famous celebrities when it’s just a facade of impressive technology. Thankfully, the Halloween star has her own personal method to ensure that when celebrities like Lindsay Lohan call her, she knows it’s really them.

The 63-year-old actress is still friends with her co-star in the movie “Freaky Friday” Lindsay Lohan. But if the “Parent Trap” star had sent her a text, Curtis told Rolling Stone magazine that she takes any text with caution so as not to be deceived by sly fans.

I get a message from this person out of the blue, I’m very protective. “Hey, Jamie, this is so-and-so.” I understand that there is a lot of shit in the world, a lot of fake and people pretending to be people. So, I have some secret questions. I go straight to my secret question so that if they answer it, I know it’s them. And if not, then I know it’s a fishing expedition.

Despite the fact that it’s been almost 20 years since the body-swapping comedy “Freaky Friday” hit theaters, it’s nice to know that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are still connected to each other with the same sweet bond. Curtis has an understanding of how her younger former co-star coped with fame, given how violent she can be in the tabloid press. She said she still thinks the former Disney star is very talented and is proud to be living a happy life with her husband Bader Shammas. Lohan is also returning to the cinema with her new Netflix Christmas movie Falling for Christmas. As the character of her “Freaky Friday” star says, Lohan really “made the right choice.”

In order for Jamie Lee Curtis to see if Lindsay Lohan really texted her, she has a secret code question, the answer to which only the Herbie Fully Loaded star knows.

If I tell you this, I’ll have to come up with something else for her. But my question, until today, is for Lindsay: “What was that song that we were both trying to learn rap to in the car when we shot the car scene?” And it will be Justin Timberlake’s song “How I Love You”.

Now what I would like could be included in the video with the Freaky Friday blunders! Freaky Friday really was one of the best remakes. In the original version of the 1976 comedy, there weren’t many scenes where mother and daughter switched bodies together. So we missed any comedic dynamic between them. In the 2003 remake, viewers were able to witness the amazing chemistry of Curtis and Lohan with each other, not only in driving each other crazy with quarrels between mother and daughter, but also in the sentimental moments they shared. I am sure that the bond they created during “Freaky Friday” will always be an unforgettable experience.

If this was an episode of Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Lohan and Curtis would probably have swallowed a Justin Timberlake song. Or at least the rap part of the song.

There’s a rap from Clipse in the middle, and the two of us were sitting in the car, turning the tape recorder on and off — how long ago was it — and learning: “Mom, what do you want to do? I’m ahead of you/Take a friend, look, I can have fun with two.”

Just as Jamie Lee Curtis’ character Laurie Strode isn’t fooled by the presence of serial killer Jason in “Halloween Ends,” Curtis refuses to be the target of a prank joke if she can help it. You can watch The Scream Queen in the final installment of the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends, which will be released in theaters on October 14. If you want to revisit the 2003 movie Freaky Friday, feel free to watch it on a Disney+ subscription.