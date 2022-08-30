Jamie Lee Curtis Shares More Epic Halloween Ending Shots, but RHOBH and Kyle Richards are Still Noticeably Absent

The horror genre has been booming lately, to the delight of hardcore fans. Some of the best horror films returned to theaters during this revival, including John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween. David Gordon Green’s 2018 film was such a big success that two more sequels were quickly ordered. Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared epic footage from the end of Halloween, but “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” icon Kyle Richards is still noticeably absent.

The current R-rated Halloween trilogy is a direct sequel to the original 1978 slasher, in which several OG actors reprise their roles, especially in Halloween Kills. One of these returning faces is reality TV star Kyle Richards, who played a young Lindsay Wallace in the first movie with Jamie Lee Curtis. They are both due to appear in the upcoming triquel, but Richards was absent in the limited footage.

Pretty cool, right? After being kept apart throughout “Halloween Murders,” it becomes clear that Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are ready to trade blows in the latest chapter of David Gordon Green’s “The Ends.” Although it’s unclear how often we’ll see Kyle Richards from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” throughout his mysterious run time.

The aforementioned clip contains limited but exciting footage from Halloween. The teaser also includes excerpts from the original John Carpenter film and two previous ones that have recently been released in theaters. The stakes certainly seem high, although some actors are missing from the mysterious shots. In addition to Kyle Richards, Allison, played by Andy Maticak, is only briefly shown in one frame, despite the fact that she is the main character of the David Gordon Green trilogy.

Considering how Kyle Richards starred in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” throughout its run, horror fans were curious to see how her acting abilities would play out when she reprised her role as Lindsay Wallace in “Halloween Kills.” But she received a lot of praise for her limited role and was one of the few characters to survive an encounter with Michael Myers. Although Richards is scheduled to appear in “Halloween Ends,” it’s unclear how big her role will be and how she will affect the story of the triquel.

Many ardent fans of the franchise are hoping to see Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards in the same scene in “Halloween Ends,” since they didn’t actually have screen time together in “The Murders.” But since Lindsay was one of the few survivors at the end of Michael’s rampage in Haddonfield, it would make sense if they could lean on each other after the mass tragedy. We just need to wait for new personnel to answer these questions.

“Halloween Ends” is set to hit theaters and air on Peacock on October 14. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.