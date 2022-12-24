Jamie Lee Curtis Says That The “Babies Are Invincible” Discourse Is “Designed to Belittle, Denigrate and Cause Pain.”

Jamie Lee Curtis shared her opinion on the current discussions about the “babies of the unpopular” in the entertainment world.

The dialogue about nepotism flared up after an article titled “Children of Nepotism in Hollywood” was published in Vulture, which made the Internet think about how many famous figures in the entertainment world have famous parents, and whether this gives them an unfair advantage. in the industry.

Now Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her thoughts on this. She commented on the conversation in a long Instagram post, calling herself “the OG nepo kid”, since both her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Lee, were actors themselves.

“I’ve been a professional actress since I was 19, so that makes me OG Nepo Baby,” she wrote. “I never understood and will never understand what qualities I was taken for that day, but not a day has passed since I played the first two lines in Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios, and until this last exciting creative year 44 years later. my professional life goes by without a reminder that I am the daughter of a movie star.

“The current conversation about helpless children is simply created in order to try to humiliate, denigrate and offend.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

“For the record, I’ve spent 44 years with the benefits that my associated and reflected fame has brought me, I’m not pretending they don’t exist, who are trying to tell me that I’m worthless on my own. It is curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone is related to someone who is known in his field for his art, somehow has no talent. I have come to the conclusion that this is simply not true.

“I prepared and appeared for a variety of types of work with thousands of thousands of people, and every day I tried to bring honesty, professionalism, love, community and art to my work. I’m not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. We are proud of our family. Strong in our belief in our right to exist.

“So, in these difficult days, when there is so much anger in the world, can we just try to find that quiet voice that reminds us of the brilliant movie “Everything is Everywhere, Everything at Once”, and as my friend [Rob Reynolds] reminds us,

NOTE TO YOURSELF:

BE KIND,

BE KIND;

BE KIND:”

Several other figures from the entertainment world shared their opinions. Lily Allen, whose father is actor Keith Allen, wrote in a series of tweets that she “literally deserves nothing” because of her background, and that professionals in other industries, such as law or politics, have benefited from nepotism being a bigger problem.

Even before the article about the Vulture, celebrities were talking about nepotism. Last month, Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais, who works as a photographer and has experience as a model, said it would be “deaf and irresponsible” if she did not recognize the “leg” in life that her upbringing gave her.

Meanwhile, Zoe Kravitz, Lenny’s daughter, defended the label, telling GQ that “it’s perfectly normal for people to run a family business. Hence the surnames. You were a blacksmith if your family was, for example, the Black family.