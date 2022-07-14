Jamie Lee Curtis recalls embarrassing first meeting with Anna de Armas

Jamie Lee Curtis thought Ana de Armas was new to Hollywood when they first met on the set of Get Knives. The 34-year-old De Armas was born in Cuba and began her career in Spanish-language cinema and television, starting with Una rosa de Francia back in 2006. Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Christopher Plummer.

Although “Get Knives” saw de Armas star in a sea full of bigger names, this film was not de Armas’ first involvement in a big Hollywood movie. Before Getting Knives, she starred in Todd Phillips’ War Dogs (2016) alongside Jonah Hill and Miles Teller, and also played Joy in the big-budget sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 (2017). Although she was not the main character in any of the films, as in “Get Knives”, she had important roles in both films, thanks to which she was well versed in English-language Hollywood films.

The entire filmography of de Armas was apparently unknown to Curtis, who recalls her embarrassing first meeting with the actress. According to Elle, Curtis came to the set of “Get Knives” on the first day, asking de Armas questions she would have asked someone with much less experience, including “What are you dreaming about?” Curtis shyly admits that she assumed de Armas had “just arrived” on the Hollywood scene because she was from Cuba. On the set of Get Knives, Curtis even offered to introduce de Armas to Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, only to find out that de Armas and Jake already knew each other. Check out Curtis’ full quote:

“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — since she came from Cuba, that she had just arrived. I assumed she was an inexperienced, inexperienced young woman. That first day I thought, “Oh, what are you dreaming about?'”

While “Getting Knives” may have made her even more famous, Curtis was clearly mistaken in thinking de Armas was “an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman.” Fortunately, Curtis feels “real embarrassment” about this first meeting, admitting his own mistake. This assumption did not shake de Armas, who was already on her way to fame. Although de Armas does not approve of the label “action star”, the actress has certainly proved that she is able to shine in action films and thrillers. After “Get Knives” she had roles in the action films “It’s not time to Die” and “Gray Man”, as well as in the detective thrillers “Night Clerk” and “Deep Water”.

So, contrary to Curtis’s initial assumption, de Armas is an experienced actress who has been acting in Hollywood films for many years and continues to do it with grace. Since she is still young, de Armas’ career can develop in several directions. Her next steps at the moment are exciting and very different from each other. Her upcoming roles include the role of the main female assassin in the movie “Ballerina”, a spin-off of John Wick, and the role of the icon Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Blonde”. De Armas is also going to play the main role in an action adventure called Ghosted, where she will reunite with her colleague in the film “Get Knives” Evans. Judging by these three projects, de Armas intends to continue the path to becoming one of the most sought-after Hollywood stars, even if some, such as Curtis, did not know her name four years ago.