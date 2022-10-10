Jamie Lee Curtis has not watched any Halloween movies.

“I’ve never seen any of them. None of them!”

Jamie Lee Curtis said she hasn’t watched any Halloween movies, including the original 1978 John Carpenter classic.

The actress, best known for playing the “scream queen” Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, explained that she had never reviewed her work in the horror series during an interview with NME.

When asked about the connection between Halloween 1978 and the birth of the slasher genre , Curtis said: “I’m not a fan of movies. I’ve never seen any of them. None of them!”

She added: “It’s not my job. This is your job! Your task is to figure everything out. I can intellectualize these three films, especially because there are Trojan horses in all three films. There’s the Trojan Horse of female expansion in 2018 [Halloween], there’s the Trojan horse of mob violence and social rebellion in the 2019 movie [Halloween Kills], and there’s the Trojan Horse of infection and the terrible realization that Michael Myers isn’t really the only monster, that we’re all monsters [at the end of Halloween].

“These are Trojan horses in the middle of these three films. I can talk about it, but in terms of the arc of the genre and the continuum of Halloween, it’s not my job.”

Curtis has starred in six Halloween sequels since the 1978 original was released, including 1981’s Halloween II, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween Resurrection, and director David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy, which culminates with the upcoming Halloween Ends.

The action of the last part of the trilogy takes place four years after the series of murders of Michael Myers in “Halloween Kills”. The synopsis reads: “Laurie lives with her granddaughter Allison (Andy Maticak) and is finishing writing her memoirs. Michael Myers hasn’t been around since his last violent rampage.

“Lori, having allowed Michael’s ghost to define and guide her reality for decades, decided to free herself from fear and anger and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of murdering the boy he was sitting behind, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil that she cannot control, once and for all.”

“Halloween Ends” will be released in theaters on October 14.