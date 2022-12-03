Jamie Lee Curtis’ First Comment to The Directors After The World Premiere of The Film “Everything Everywhere and at Once” Was Funny and Accurate

Among the film releases of 2022, Daniels’ film “Everything Everywhere and at Once” remains one of the most memorable offers of this year — can he be among the next nominees for “Best Film”? Unlike many of the contenders for the best film of 2022 that have just been presented to the audience, the trippy multiverse movie has been on our lips for most of the year, starting with its rousing premiere at SXSW in March. And when The Daniels recently reflected on their first audience, they were reminded of Jamie Lee Curtis’ great reaction.

When the filmmakers of “Everything Everywhere at Once” talked to CinemaBlend’s podcast, ReelBlend, about its latest episode, they recalled their memories of the premiere in Austin, Texas. Daniel Kwan said the following:

The moment the movie ended and we were walking backstage, I felt something I had never felt before, namely this deep satisfaction, this deep satisfaction. Because we were backstage, and Jamie Lee Curtis had never watched this movie before, and she looked at me and sobbed— there were only tears on her face — and said: “Okay, I finally understood the movie.” (laughs) It was incredible, just to have someone like her, to be the first person I talk to after this movie— a veteran who has done this so many times and seen this process so many times — to see her tremble was incredible.

Jamie Lee Curtis, of course, plays a moody IRS inspector for Evelyn Michelle Yeoh in the movie “Everything Everywhere at Once.” And this movie is far from Curtis’ first rodeo. The actress has seen how many of her films from cult directors, such as “Halloween”, “True Lies” and even “Get Knives”, have combined into incredible, famous statuses. And yet, as Daniels recalled, she was completely amazed by the stunning finale of “Everything Everywhere and at Once”, like all of us, and even cried at the SXSW premiere.

“Everything is everywhere and at once” is a truly unique experience that she could not fully understand while on the set of the film. Daniels was certainly approved by the audience at the premiere, but they were especially grateful to Jamie Lee Curtis for the fact that she reacted so violently when she saw it for the first time. You can watch ReelBlend’s full interview with The Daniels on YouTube below:

Elsewhere during the interview, Daniel Scheinert shared that he knew the first show at SXSW that “Everything Everywhere, Everything at Once” would be a “fun” time, just knowing what that particular audience had taken in the past. Kwan also said that the first question they received after the screening of the film was about the intergenerational trauma inflicted on them, and they realized that the heart of the film was that people connected even more than action and comedy.

Daniels spoke to ReelBlend right after their impressive night at the Gotham Awards, where the film won the award for Best Feature Film, and Ke Hai Quan won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang. After watching the exclusive interview, check out our behind-the-scenes facts about the creation of the film “Everything Everywhere and at Once”.