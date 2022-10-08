Jamie Lee Curtis explains why filming “Get Knives” was a “tough time” for her

Jamie Lee Curtis is a national treasure, isn’t he? From the role of the legendary scream queen in Halloween movies to starring roles in favorite movies from “True Lies” to “Freaky Friday” — she has achieved a lot in her time. Of course, one of her recent hits was “Get Knives” by Ryan Johnson, the sequel to which will soon appear in the upcoming film “Glass Bow”. The OG movie is a funny sight, but, recently reflecting on the creation of the 2019 detective, Curtis admitted that the filming process was not ideal for her.

“Get Knives” had a huge cast that included Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon and so on. Sharing her experience working on a detective comedy, Jamie Lee Curtis (who played Linda Drysdale-Trombie) admitted that she could not enjoy filming partly because of her life situation at the time. According to her:

I was actually pretty isolated. I lived in this strange hotel alone, and I wasn’t in many movies. I was often alone, and it was a very difficult time. It turned out to be this fantastic movie. I would never have known that the movie we’re making was the movie we made. It wasn’t obvious to me because Ryan was very precise in his methodology, and it’s not like we all looked at the monitors and saw all the work. We had no idea. We just did our little things and then we went home. It was just a pleasant surprise.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly about “Get the Knives Out,” Jamie Lee Curtis shared that she felt quite lonely during the filming of the film due to the special circumstances of filming in Massachusetts. Apparently, Curtis also did not necessarily expect the overwhelming success that Ryan Johnson’s detective film received. She also didn’t count on how much praise she would receive due to her limited presence in the production.

In the same interview, the actress also said she was surprised when she was asked to go to CinemaCon to promote the film because she felt like “a delicious but tiny piece of the puzzle.” Looking back, it’s a great honor for the actress to be the “main cheerleader” of the film, which grossed an impressive $311 million worldwide and was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay category.

The Golden Globe winner is definitely still the main prize in the Hollywood space. By this point this year, she had stumbled upon another original film gem lately with “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.” In the film A24, she played a small but important role of a tax inspector checking the character of Michelle Yeo and her family. Ultimately, it was one of the most highly rated films of this year, receiving a five-star review on CinemaBlend.

But, returning to the “Get Knives” franchise, a new cast has appeared in the “Glass Bow”, not counting Daniel Craig, who returns as Detective Benoit Blanc. Instead of focusing on an elite family in Massachusetts, the sequel revolves around friends going on vacation to a private Greek island. Now I can imagine that Jamie Lee Curtis is a little jealous that she couldn’t accept this sunny environment.

It’s sad to hear that the veteran star didn’t have the best time working on the acclaimed detective film. But I think I speak for everyone when I say that I am glad that she stood up and demonstrated a perfect performance.

The upcoming sequel to Ryan Johnson will be released within one week, and then will go to Netflix on December 23 this year. The premiere of “Glass Bow” took place at the Toronto International Film Festival and received rave reviews, and CinemaBlend’s own visitors advertised it as better than “Get Knives” in our video review. . While you’re waiting for this movie, you can see Jamie Lee Curtis fight Michael Myers in the movie “Halloween Ends”, which will be released in theaters and the Peacock Cinema on Friday, October 14.