Jamie Lee Curtis and the alleged dig at Glee and Lea Michele are completely taken out of context

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has been in the public eye for decades, and she is currently engaged in film projects, television appearances and charity work. The Halloween icon recently went viral on social media due to a clip from her podcast “Good Friend with Jamie Lee Curtis” (opens in a new tab). And the fact that Curtis criticizes Lea Michele from Glee from this clip is completely taken out of context.

Back in October 2021, Jamie Lee Curtis’ podcast “A Good Friend” released an episode featuring actors Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff. The episode was about the unique bond they formed when they played roles in the Broadway musical “Spring Awakening”, and how this friendship has continued in their work on Glee until now. The clip, which goes on Twitter, can be seen below, where Curtis makes a friendly joke about the fact that Michelle did not receive a Tony nomination for her work.

The clip quickly went viral, and many Twitter users responded with memes about how “wild” Jamie Lee Curtis was at that moment. This happened shortly after the actress’ appearance in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” also blew up the Internet. But while people on social media support JLC for casting a shadow, it’s far from malicious if you’re actually listening to an episode of “Good Friend” with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Before this viral exchange between the three actors, Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff were telling Jamie Lee Curtis a story about one of the biggest fights of their long friendship. All of this was due to the 2007 Tony Awards, where “Spring Awakening” and “Groff” were nominated, but Michelle was noticeably dismissive. Michele told this story, laughing at her, saying:

We had an argument because Jonathan was nominated for a Tony Award and I didn’t get a Tony Award nomination. And I was very upset, and it’s an eternal argument between the two of us because he didn’t call me that morning. And he said he called me. And I was very upset because I thought I would hear from him when I didn’t get the nomination. Despite the fact that it was a huge incredible moment and morning for him when he was nominated for his first Tony Award. I was very upset that he didn’t call me, although he says he did.

Jonathan Groff confirmed this anecdote, joking that the debate between the couple is tied once or twice a year. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lea Michele had a previous relationship working together on Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, and the Get Knives actress made fun of her film partner many times throughout the podcast episode. Michelle joined in the fun by offering more details about how stupid their fight was, saying:

We make love in the series together several times. Here he is kissing me, and I’m not looking at him. We quarrel, but we continue to make love. It was a very short-lived argument, but I stick to the fact that as an iconic theatrical pair of performers, this is the most beautiful fight there has ever been based on a Tony nomination.

This segment of the podcast comes to an end with a message exchange that went viral on Twitter. But it’s clear that Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t trying to make Lea Michele feel bad about her dismissive attitude towards Tony. Instead, it was just another riff by the trio about how stupid the feud with Jonathan Groff was.

As mentioned earlier, Jamie Lee Curtis has recently gone viral thanks to her appearance in the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” along with her colleague in the movie “Halloween” Kyle Richards. While raising money for her charity My Hand In Yours, a clip of Dorit Kemsley worrying about official merchandise turned into countless memes. This probably contributed to the fact that this old clip from Good Friend suddenly appeared on the Internet.

Next year, Jamie Lee Curtis will play the lead role in the movie “Halloween Ends”, which will be released in theaters on October 14. Meanwhile, Lea Michele is rehearsing her return to Broadway in Funny Girl. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.