Jamie Fraser Couldn’t Follow Claire with Stones

Jamie sent Claire back to her time in Outlander to keep her safe after being sure he would be killed during the Battle of Culloden. However, some might wonder if he ever tried to reach her after surviving.

Outlander viewers will remember how Claire got pregnant once again after her devastating miscarriage. However, the Battle of Culloden was fast approaching and Jamie was sure that he would die in the battle.

After this, the couple separated for almost two decades before Claire returned to the past. This is especially confusing as he would surely want to reunite with her after she managed to survive Culloden in Outlander.

An Outlander fan asked why Jamie never traveled through with the stones to be with Claire again, he knew where she was, so what stopped Jaime from coming back?

The main explanation in Outlander as to why Jamie Fraser is unlikely to have done this is because so far it seems that his character sadly cannot travel to the future.

This is because he does not possess the time travel gene that characters like Claire and Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) have. Outlander fans will remember in season two, episode 13, that he tries to touch the stones but nothing happens.

You also don’t hear the trademark buzz, indicating that you might get through them. This was confirmed by actress Caitriona Balfe commenting that there are certain people who can but others cannot within Outlander.

There will likely be more time travel ahead when the series returns for its sixth season as well. This has been commissioned by Starz and Outlander is expected to begin filming in early 2021.



