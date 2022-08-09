Jamie Foxx talks about his expectations for the Cowboys this year

Jamie Foxx is thrilled that his Dallas Cowboys are heading into the 2022-23 season.

The award-winning actor showed up at training on Tuesday and revealed why he thinks it’s going to be a great season for them.

“We’re very excited this year,— Fox said. “We were there when we couldn’t handle the 49ers. This year I saw a fight in a restaurant. Parsons, he said that the game has become slower for him, and that he has a different look.”

It’s a big year for the Cowboys as they continue to stay in winning mode.

They haven’t appeared in the Super Bowl, let alone appeared in NFC championship games since 1995, despite having had some great teams since then.

If Mike McCarthy can’t get the team to show more progress this year, he could be out of a job at the end of the season.

The Cowboys will open their season with Sunday night football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 11.