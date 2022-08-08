Jamie Foxx Reveals What Happened After He Messed Up Spider-Man: no way home” on social media

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios have done everything possible ahead of the release of “Spider-Man: No Home” to protect the fact that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning to the franchise as part of a Multiverse twist. Poor Garfield, who had half a dozen projects to promote, is notorious for denying his involvement in “There is No Way Home” so many times that no one knew exactly what to believe. One of the reasons fans kept hoping that a historic reunion could actually happen is because they were getting valuable information “from inside the house.” Basically Jamie Foxx was posting something on Instagram.

When news broke that “New Spider-Man 2” star Jamie Foxx would reprise his role as Max Dillon, also known as Electro, in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” fans were stunned that he had just told all about the three Spider-Men. be together on the screen.

This prompted the film to unravel and, in fact, led to the leak of the biggest rumor that Sony and Marvel tried to keep secret until “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is released in theaters. Therefore, when we had the opportunity to talk to Jamie Foxx about his new comedy “Day Shift” on Netflix, we talked about his unintentional leak of information and about the reception of the film. And he told us:

It was crazy. It was like a rock concert when we shot this movie. And I think Sony has done a fantastic job of mystique. Do you know what I’m talking about? To keep things, to keep things — you know, I almost lost my temper. …As soon as I got on the set and all three Spider-Men were there, I was like this (picks up a cell phone). “Oh, we’re here, baby, about to go on the air…” And someone just dived at me like I was fire. I thought, “What the hell?” “Shh! No one needs to know. — Okay, my bad. Okay, we don’t need to know that all three of them are here!” But I think they did a great job of bringing some mystery. And I think it was necessary to bring people back to the theater.

It worked. “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home” became the film that forced most viewers to return to theaters en masse after the COVID restrictions that affected the theater business, earning more than $1 billion in tickets sold worldwide. The film will return to theaters in September with a longer version, adding 15 minutes of footage, hoping to boost the already impressive box office. Perhaps Jamie Foxx will tell us what’s in the footage by posting them on his Instagram.

While you’re waiting for the return of “Spider-Man: No Home” in theaters, take a look at Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco as moderately talented vampire killers in the Netflix series “Day Shift”, which will be released on the streaming service on August 12.