Jamie Foxx is asked about Takeoff’s death and Kanye West’s controversies, and he shares how he thinks they relate to each other

The Ray actor got real.

Actor Ray was asked about the death of 28-year-old Takeoff, who was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston on November 1, as well as what is happening with Kanye West, with whom Jamie Foxx has repeatedly collaborated. Fox expressed his condolences to rapper Migos and told TMZ about his message to the disgraced designer Yeezy, saying:

All those guys you mentioned, every time I talk to them, I support them, I suppress them. I say, hey, dude, do you remember how much fun we had? When we were smiling, fooling around and didn’t understand the whole world? Let’s get back to that, and then the world will take care of itself. But if we allow ourselves to stop having fun, especially on our side, then who will do it for us? The world is already so confused.

The tragic death of Takeoff and Kanye West’s troubles are part of what Jamie Foxx believes is a bigger problem, and he suggested that the media is capable of changing the negative narrative. He asked reporters to sometimes look for the good in people, not the bad, and made it clear that he would not be caught for smashing people behind their backs. Fox continued:

We only have one life, and how are we going to live, man? This is crazy. And understand this too. You should check each other out. Let’s find other outlets to listen to. Let’s find some things that are harmonious. Do you like all this negativity right now? Turn off the camera. Do you know what I’m talking about? Give us a chance. Give us a chance. Because you know all these dudes are my homies. These are my friends. So I will never speak askance about anyone. Do you know what I’m talking about? So you’ll never get that from me.

Kanye West was “beaten to a pulp” after losing several business partners due to several anti-Semitic comments and other controversies. Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband also caused a backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Paris fashion show, and also made statements about the murder of George Floyd in 2020, prompting Floyd’s family to sue the rapper.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Hari Bollwere, was reportedly playing dice with his uncle Quavo — also from Migos — at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when an argument broke out in the bowling alley and someone opened fire. Liftoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyler Perry spoke about how he is coping with grief over the recent tragedy, saying how difficult it is to find solace, and it’s not something you can just deal with.

Our thoughts remain with Takeoff’s friends and family during this difficult time.