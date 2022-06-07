Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in the trailer for the movie “Day Shift” BTS

Netflix has unveiled the first look at the thriller “Day Shift” starring Jamie Foxx, as well as an exciting behind-the-scenes trailer. In the film, Fox plays a blue-collar father who uses his job cleaning a pool in the San Fernando Valley as a cover for his work as a vampire hunter within the International Hunters Union. Along with Fox, the Day Shift ensemble includes Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Scott Adkins, Meagan Goode, Snoop Dogg, Tatiana Gaidar and Steve Hoey.

The development of “Day Shift” was first announced at the end of 2020, when Fox signed a contract for both the lead role and the role of executive producer of the horror thriller. J.J. Perry will make his directorial debut in this film, having made a name for himself as a second director and stunt coordinator in the films F9: The Fast Saga, The Fate of the Furious and John Wick, and Tyler Tice will make his screenwriting debut. the script with the co-author of “Army of the Dead” Shay Hutten. After almost two years of development and filming, “Day Shift” is preparing for its summer premiere, and the filmmakers offer to see how they did it.

As part of this year’s Geeked Week, Netflix released a trailer for Day Shift BTS. The video offers a look at the creation of a horror thriller starring Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter and his methods of destroying bloodsuckers, including machetes and shotguns.

“Day Shift” marks the latest collaboration between Jamie Foxx and Netflix after the 2020 sci-fi thriller “Project Force” and the 2021 comedy series “Daddy, Stop Embarrassing Me!”. Although the latter received mostly negative reviews and was canceled after one season, the former received mixed and positive reviews and performed well with viewers, becoming the most viewed film for the first two weekends and the 12th most viewed of the year. In addition to “Day Shift,” Fox has reunited with Netflix to work on the sci-fi comedy “They Cloned Tyrone,” in which he stars alongside Star Wars alumnus John Boyega and Candyman star Teyona Parris.

BTS’ Day Shift trailer may be keeping most of the story a secret, namely who is its all-encompassing threat, but it does highlight a lot of the breathtaking action taking place from the film. Given Perry’s own history in the action genre alongside producer Chad Stahelski, franchise director John Wick and co-founder of 87North Productions, the film seems to offer a fun twist on the vampire genre as Fox engages in the same melee. and gan-fu, popularized by the character of Keanu Reeves. The wait for the “Day Shift” has almost come to an end, as the film will be released on Netflix on August 12.