Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg fight vampires and poke fun at “Twilight” in Netflix’s Day Shift trailer

That’s not to say that Netflix’s library of original movies is just wild, especially when it comes to Jamie Foxx. Previously, he had to strain his super-powerful muscles in the platformer thriller “Project Force”; but now the Oscar winner is preparing for a new performance in the original Day Shift from Netflix. This time Fox makes jokes from “Twilight”, hunting vampires for money, and Snoop Dogg helps him in the second half of the equation.

Thanks to a new trailer released by Netflix (opens in a new tab), we see Jamie Foxx playing Bud Jablonski, a professional vampire hunter who needs serious money. Unfortunately, his paths and the official vampire-fighting alliance parted on less than friendly terms, thanks to the fact that Bud was a bit of a bad cop when it came to his job.

Seeing where the big money is, he teams up with his friend Big John Elliot (Snoop Dogg) and a very shy newcomer (Dave Franco) to regain his reputation and save the day. And that’s where “Day Shift” adds to the fun, as this new movie looks like a vampire-hunting cop buddy movie “from the guys who taught John Wick how to kick ass.”

Day Shift opens the season for all vampires on August 12. Although it’s not stated in the trailer, the lack of a “Netflix Only” message hints that the film may be released in limited theaters; so keep your eyes peeled. Meanwhile, there’s a whole bunch of extra entertainment on Netflix’s 2022 movie schedule, and he’s waiting for everyone who’s looking for his knowledge.

That’s not all…