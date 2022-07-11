Jamie Erdal Named New GMFB Host: NFL World Reactions

Jamie Erdal has become the new host of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL network.

This was reported by NFL Media on Monday morning via Twitter. Erdal will make his debut on Monday, July 25.

Erdal will host the show, and Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva will be the analysts. She will replace Kay Adams, who left the network back in May.

“The opportunity to add Jamie’s talent and experience to Good Morning Football is very exciting not only for the show, but for the NFL network as a whole,” said NFL Network senior vice president Mark Quenzel. “I have been a fan of Jamie for a long time since she worked at NESN, and throughout her career she has earned a wonderful reputation in the industry. Jamie has consistently demonstrated an excellent knowledge of the NFL, the ability to be versatile and quick wit, and we look forward to seeing how “Good Morning Football” continues to grow as she joins Peter, Kyle, Will and the rest of the team.”

NFL fans are thrilled with this announcement.

Erdal worked at CBS Sports before taking a job at the NFL Network. She has worked as a sideline reporter at NFL games for the network, and has also been a sideline reporter at some SEC games.