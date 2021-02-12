Jamie Chung to join drama comeback for new season

The popular Dexter series is gearing up for an incredible comeback after so many years, which is why Showtime has begun adding a new cast of actors (aside from the originals), to continue the show. So actress Jamie Chung will enter the crime drama.

Lovecraft Country actress Jamie Chung will play a famous Los Angeles true-crime podcaster who finds herself caught up in the still murky central mystery.

As previously reported, the 10-episode limited series (also known as season 9) begins nearly a decade after the end of 2013.

While the main character, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), resides in the fictional little town called, Iron Lake, in upstate New York.

While veteran character actor Clancy Brown will play the revival’s main antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Goliath’s Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American police chief) and Underground and Jane the Virgin alumnus Alano Miller (as Iron Lake’s police sergeant).