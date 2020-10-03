James Rodríguez unstoppable: the Colombian

James Rodríguez is back and has made it clear with the best start in his professional career: 3 goals and two assists in 4 games to have all the Everton fans dreaming, who have suddenly found themselves with a competitive team from the hand of the Colombian and coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffes have 4 wins in 4 games in the Premier League, they are leaders of the competition. Everton is an unstoppable machine.

James’ most recent display was this Saturday, in a 4-2 win at Brighton. James participated with two goals and one assist, one of them to his countryman Yerry Mina in what was the first purely Colombian goal (assist + goal) in the entire history of the Premie League.

James was also nominated for the best player of the month for September and his talent is being recognized in England, something that happened overnight for Zinedine Zidane many years ago.



