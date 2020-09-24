James Rodríguez, Gareth Bale and several others

Real Madrid is the most successful team in Europe, everyone knows that and it is not a secret that it is the team that hires the most (and most expensive) players to swell its ranks, the white team always wants the best and does not skimp in your search.

However, the French coach Zinedine Zidane does not like all the homegrown players that they promise, nor does he like all the millionaire hires that the merengue team makes and to show this list with very obvious characters but another that will not be so … has he wasted talent at Real Madrid?

Gareth Bale

Of course the Welshman leads the list, the most expensive signing in the history of Real Madrid is already at Tottenham due to irreconcilable differences with the coach.

James Rodriguez

Even more inexplicable was the eternal freezing of the Colombian, a player who arrived with the entire poster to become a star but did not fill the coach’s eye.

Marcos Llorente

One of the greatest figures of Mario’s Atlético last season was this promising footballer who Zidane did not see conditions for to triumph in merengue.

Sergio Reguilon

All a promise of Castilla, a merengue subsidiary and right from there he began to relegate him and stopped having him. Inexplicable? totally.



