James Patterson Has Caused a Backlash for Saying It’s “Harder” for White Male Writers to Get a Job

Offering his share. James Patterson shared his thoughts about the publishing business in a new interview, and his opinion raised a lot of questions.

From page to screen! Series based on best-selling books

The 75-year-old prolific author said it is now harder for older white men to find writing jobs in film, television and publishing, calling it “another form of racism” on Sunday, June 12, in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“What is it all about?” the New Yorker continued. “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You won’t meet many 52-year-old white men.”

The comments immediately provoked a negative reaction from critics and social media users, some of whom pointed to the current bestseller lists as proof that Patterson’s claims are factually incorrect. One viral thread lists all the “older” white men, including Stephen King, John Grisham, David Sedaris and David Baldacci, who were on the USA Today list on the day the Kiss the Girls writer’s interview was published.

Members of the royal family who wrote memoirs

Patterson also criticized his publisher Hachette Book Group for deciding to abandon Woody Allen’s memoir in early 2020 after 75 employees went on strike to protest the book. “I hated it,” said the Manhattan College graduate, noting that, in his opinion, 86—year-old director Annie Hall has “the right to tell her own story.” (Patterson, for his part, is known for working with ghostwriters and collaborators.)

Allen’s book “About Nothing” was quickly picked up by another company, Arcade Publishing, and it went on sale in March 2020.

After Patterson’s interview appeared online, many other authors expressed their disapproval of his comments. “James Patterson of all people,” Roxanne Gay wrote. “First of all, write your own books, buddy.”

Alyssa Cole, who writes romance and science fiction novels, added on Twitter: “All I can say about James Patterson is that his idea that cis-white male authors are discriminated against or lose out, despite his continued success, is directly related to Substitution Theory leading to white supremacy, anti-transgender laws, roe v wade and everything else.”.

Julia Fox and other celebrities who have written books

Rebecca Carroll, a WNYC employee and author of Surviving the White Gaze, noted that Patterson is one of the richest authors working today. According to Forbes, he is the second highest-paid writer in the world, second only to J.K. Rowling.

“Imagine Jackie Robinson was born the year Jackie Robinson became the first black MLB player in history, and then grew up to become one of the richest authors in America talking about the struggle for white men as ‘another form of racism’ — James Patterson GTFO,” Carroll tweeted..