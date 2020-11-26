James Olsen spoke to writers to leave the show

Mehcad Brooks’ departure from Supergirl was first announced in July 2019, with reports stating that the actor-musician decided to leave the show to focus on films and develop a cable series in which he would star.

Later that month, Mehcad Brooks revealed that he worked with the series’ writers to create a suitable outlet for his Supergirl character. Brooks’ James officially left Supergirl in season 5, episode 4, titled In Plain Sight.

After learning that the local Calvin Town Gazette newspaper was not doing its job to expose this injustice and corruption, James, Mehcad Brooks, decided to buy the newspaper and move home on Supergirl.

“For now, I’m going back to Calvin Town. I’m going home and I’m going to show that city that there is someone who is willing to fight for them. I’m going to buy the Calvin Town Gazette.”

Said James, Mehcad Brooks, in the last episode of Supergirl in which he participated.

Following his departure from Supergirl, Mehcad Brooks appeared in the Netflix drama thriller A Fall from Grace, and will next be seen as Jackson “Jax” Briggs in the Mortal Kombat movie set to be released in January 2021.

Season 6 of Supergirl, the series Mehcad Brooks starred in, does not yet have an exact release date, but its premiere was reportedly delayed mid-season 2021 due to the real-life pregnancy of series star Melissa Benoist.



