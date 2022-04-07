James Marsden brings three children to the premiere of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”: family photos

Trio time! James Marsden posed on the red carpet of the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with his three children.

The 48-year-old actor was smiling on Tuesday, April 5, in a black suit. He was smiling side by side with 21-year-old son Jack, 16-year-old daughter Mary and 9-year-old son William. The Oklahoma native shares two older children with his ex—wife Lisa Linde, and the youngest with his ex-girlfriend Rose Costa. .

The Enchanted star previously posed with her “Sonic family,” including Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, at a family event on Sunday, April 3. At the time, Marsden shared pictures of the actors via Instagram.

The “Dead to Me” star, who plays Sheriff Tom Wachowski, considers parenting an achievement he is “most proud of,” Marsden told Men’s Health in 2018.

“This is the most pleasant thing,” the former model said about fatherhood at the time. “I’m always self-deprecating, but I have no problem saying I’m a great dad.”

In the same year, Marsden praised his eldest son for following in his footsteps.

“He’s slowly sinking his feet into the water,” Marsden told Wonderwall. “He checks it to see what it’s about, what it means and whether it suits him. He does it very slowly and carefully. If there’s anything I can do to help him, I’ll do it. He’s 16 and he’s figuring out his world, who he is, what his strengths are, what his passions are and what he wants to do. That’s what we’re kind of testing.”

The graduate of the Wild West World noted that it would be “crazy” to start his own career at such an age, continuing to call his son “crazy”.

The “27 Dresses” star explained: “Today, people start right then. …We support him. I didn’t know what the hell I wanted to do at that age. I think he’s just trying to figure it out. You don’t think about a career at 16, but if he wants to know about it, great.”

When Jack, signed by Wilhelmina Models, walked the Dolce and Gabbana catwalk in 2018, Marsden took pictures from the front row and called himself a “proud dad” via Instagram. “Couldn’t be more proud,” he wrote.

Jack is also “proud” of his father, Marsden told Vanderwall about the thoughts of the then teenager about his performance in “Wild West World”.

“When they’re younger, my kids are miraculously not thrilled with what I’m doing in great shape,” the “Stand” star explained at the time. “But at the moment, Jack, my eldest, is very proud and wants to show up on set and see how it’s all done and all that.”

Keep scrolling to see Jack and his siblings supporting Marsden at the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Tuesday.

William folded his arms and smiled at the camera.

Marsden hugged his daughter.

Jack grinned next to his father.

Marsden put his hands on his two youngest children.