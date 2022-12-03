James Mangold of “Indiana Jones 5” Is Still Shutting Down Trolls When It Comes to the Basic Theory About the Movie

Both Harrison Ford and director James Mangold have made it clear that “Indiana Jones and the Disk of Destiny” will be the last time the actor will wear the iconic fedora and whip. Ever since A-List talent began being added to the cast of the film (including the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas), the Internet has been buzzing with rumors about potential Ford replacements. Mangold, however, heard enough wild fan theories and began to personally refute the main rumors surrounding the sequel.

Director Logan took to Twitter to respond to an already deleted tweet. In his response, he says there has never been any discussion about replacing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. This rumor started early and doesn’t seem to have subsided since the fifth Indy performance was announced. James Mangold wrote:

One more time. No one “takes over”, replaces Indie, puts on a hat and is not “erased” by some device – and he never was, nor in any version or scenario — but trolls will troll – that’s how they get their clicks.

Back in 2021, there were rumors that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is supposed to play Indy’s godmother Helena in The Dial of Fate, would take over by the end of the film. However, this was just an unconfirmed fan theory that James Mangold refuted. According to the creator of the film, these rumors are just trolls trying to annoy fans with clicks. The famous director had other frankly honest words for commentators, including the analogy with the “blind squirrel”. In his own words:

And please don’t bore me by pointing out that sometimes a troll is “right.” Even a blind squirrel finds a nut from time to time. All you have to do is look at the photos from the shootings and interviews, and you will get enough information to make wild assumptions about the plot of the film. The difference between trolling assholes and everyone else is that they’re trying to cash in on your feelings about other movies and the politics of the culture wars. They put forward [contradictory] guesses as coming from “sources” to get clicks. Let go of the situation. end

Last week, Disney and Lucasfilm finally released the trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate,” and since then, only an aged Harrison Ford is all the Internet can focus on. Who can blame them? With such compelling aging-slowing technology, why does Indy need a replacement? Ford could have played this character a little longer, albeit with the help of technology, if he really wanted to.

Although most of the plot of “Indiana Jones 5” is carefully classified, we know that the main part of the film takes place in 1969 against the backdrop of the space race. However, fans have recently learned that the film begins with an action sequence set during World War II, featuring the aforementioned elderly Indie, who is only a few years away from the events of the “Last Crusade” of 1989. And the trailer for the film promises a return to form and a decent send-off for your favorite character of an action adventure. Let’s hope that it lives up to the hype and that in the run-up to its release, James Mangold will not have to continue fighting trolls.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” is released in theaters on June 30, 2023. You can stream previous Indiana Jones movies and the Young Indiana Jones Chronicles series using a Paramount+ subscription. To outline all your plans for the future, be sure to check out our schedule for the release of new films for 2023.