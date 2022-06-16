James Harden’s Likely Decision Announced: NBA World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

James Harden is expected to re-sign a short-term deal with the Philadelphia 76ers before the NBA free agency period begins in two weeks, NBA insider Jake Fisher of Bleacher Report said.

Harden, who joined the Sixers midway through the 2021-2022 season, has a $47.36 million player option that he can opt for next season.

He is also eligible for a maximum extension, but the Sixers organization is reportedly hesitant to offer him a full four-year contract.

“Signing a possibly two—year extension after a season of options to create a new three-year structure would also give Harden more opportunities for his own career,” Fisher reports.

The NBA world reacted to these messages on Twitter.

“Thank God, I won’t have to listen to arguments about whether it was worth the maximum or not. So, in fact, he will have a contract for 3 years. Here is your title window. It’s time to go all in,” one fan wrote. .

“This is probably the best long—term result the Sixers could have hoped for,” another added.

“No one in their right mind would sign him for a supermax,” said another.

Philadelphia acquired Harden in exchange for point guard Ben Simmons in mid-February. The 10-time All-Star averaged 21.0 points and 10.5 assists per game in 21 regular-season games for the Sixers. His performance dropped in the postseason.

Follow the news about the development of the situation with the Harden contract.