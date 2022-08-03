James Gunn says the Easter Egg from Guardians of the Galaxy could Ruin GOTG 3

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn says a hidden Easter egg in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie could ruin Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. After a brief appearance in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” and joining in a special Christmas edition of Disney+ in December this year, the Guardians will return to the big screen in 2023 with “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. Gunn, who shot “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy. 2 returns to lead the third installment of his MCU trilogy. New additions in addition to the main composition include Niko Santos, Maria Bakalova, Chukwudi Iwuji and Will Poulter.

As with any Marvel project, the Guardians films are full of Easter eggs, most of which have been discovered by viewers. However, Gunn himself hinted a few years ago on the web that there is one big Easter egg from the first Guardians of the Galaxy that has yet to be discovered. This, of course, led to further in—depth study of the film and its potential Easter eggs, and the director has been making assumptions on Twitter – until now.

In a new tweet, Gunn addresses the entire undisclosed Guardians of the Galaxy situation with an Easter egg. According to him, if someone guesses “everything”, it could potentially spoil some of the “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 history. As a result, the director announces that he will neither confirm nor refute fan theories about an undetected Easter egg until a new film is released, when he no longer has to worry about spoilers affecting the audience’s impressions. Check out his post below:

I am imposing an official moratorium on responses to the Easter egg speculation in the first part of GotG until the third part is released, because I don’t want to affect anyone’s enjoyment of the third part if someone accidentally gets it in its entirety. I’m sorry! 🪺

Whether Gunn will abide by this personal moratorium on Easter eggs remains to be seen. Despite the fact that the director allegedly left social networks a few years ago, the director’s return to Twitter showed that he is no less active than before. Gunn used the platform to inflate theories and questions, and also teased characters from GotG films and his other works. In fact, his recent tweet may just ignite a fire among fans who are looking for new Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Eggs, as they are now looking for something that they know can point to the main plot details. These fans may try to provoke Gunn to answer their guesses, and it depends on the director whether he will resist their challenge.

Apart from Easter eggs, this tweet is certainly not the last “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3-related comment from Gunn. Although some previously hidden details, such as the announcement that Iwuji will play the Supreme Evolutionist, have been officially revealed, much about the latest Guardians movie remains unknown. In the coming months, fans who follow Gunn will be able to keep a close eye on how the director is likely to reveal more small details from Guardians of the Galaxy. 3.