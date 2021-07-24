James Gunn Says Superhero Movies Must Change to Continue

Director James Gunn shared his concerns about the future of the superhero film genre, a subject that often wins the media and worries fans of comic book adaptations. In an interview with The Irish Times website, the filmmaker responsible for productions at Marvel and DC highlighted that these attractions must seek ways to innovate so that they remain relevant.

He said he loved watching this type of movie when it started to be released in theaters. In this regard, he gave examples of Superman: The Movie (1978) and Iron Man (2008), which had a great impact on the film industry and paved the way for the development of other titles loved by the public.

“It was about the visual effects when I saw Superman as a kid, which I still love. Okay, I know, it’s a guy with wires and blue screen with these bad ones. And then when Iron Man came out, I was in. They got to do it. a guy to fly like it was for real. And that was a beautiful thing to do. But if the feature films don’t change, it’s going to be really, really boring,” he commented.

The concern he showed is also related to other genres that were very successful in the past, but died over the years. Among these cases, Gunn cited Westerns and war movies: “We all know what happened to them. It doesn’t take a genius to realize there’s a cycle around it. The only hope for the future of comics and movies from superheroes is changing them. They’re really dumb and mostly boring to me at the moment.”

“There are people trying to do different things with superheroes. So, what I said is not a rule, but a lot of them are boring. And so, for me, the solution is to bring in other elements,” he added. For the director, this innovation would be mixing different genres, an idea that he seeks to deliver in The Suicide Squad — classified by him as “a spectacular war film”.