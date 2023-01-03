After news of Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident, which resulted in the Marvel actor having surgery, James Gunn offered a show of support.

After the news of the accident and the operation of the actor Hawkeye, the director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” Gunn issued a statement in support of Renner. “My heart is with @JeremyRenner,” Gunn tweeted, accompanied by a smiley face of praying hands.

Renner was taken to the hospital on Sunday (January 1) by air transport, where he was then placed in the intensive care unit. Then on Monday, the actor underwent surgery, which was deemed successful, although he remains in “critical but stable condition.”

My heart is with @JeremyRenner. 🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2023

Gunn’s message came as several of Renner’s colleagues and associates (past and present) in Hollywood rushed to send him and his family support. Renner’s “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo wished him a “full and speedy recovery.”

Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the MCU, posted a story on Instagram on Tuesday morning (January 3), writing: “Praying for our brother @jeremyrenner for a full and speedy recovery. Please send him healing kindness.”

Messages of support and hope came after Renner was forced to undergo surgery after an accident while snow-shoveling in Reno, Nevada. As a result of the accident, the actor received a “blunt chest injury and orthopedic injuries,” according to a statement published by Extra.

According to a statement made by the star’s family, Renner remains in “critical but stable condition” and his family is by his side in the hospital. It says: “We can confirm that Jeremy suffered a blunt chest injury and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery today, January 2, 2023. He returned after surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses caring for him, the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue Service, the Washoe County Sheriff, Reno Mayor Hillary Shiv, as well as the Carano and Murdoch families. They are also extremely overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner was the only participant in the accident. According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, on New Year’s Eve, a winter storm occurred in the area of Mount Rose-Ski-Tahoe, where Renner lives, as a result of which 35,000 homes in the area were de-energized. More detailed information about the accident is not reported.