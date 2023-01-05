The DC Extended Universe is known for its wild twists both behind and in front of the camera, which keeps viewers on their toes in the process. This is especially true in the last few months, when Peter Safran and James Gunn became the new co-CEOs of the DC universe. Since then, drastic changes have been made, and there have been countless rumors about what might happen next. And Gunn recently responded to rumors that Wonder Woman has been expelled from the DCEU.

It’s almost hard to keep track of all the DC shake-ups going on at the moment, including the news that Henry Cavill will no longer return to the role of Superman. And when Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” was canceled, it seemingly jeopardized Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman. James Gunn was recently asked on Twitter about rumors that she would permanently step out of the role of Diana Prince, to which he replied:

@JamesGunn please debunk this one 😭 — ʬsirens (@dcabove) January 4, 2023

Well, that’s it. While “Wonder Woman 3” may not develop as planned, that doesn’t mean the character or Gal Gadot have reached their end in the DCEU. James Gunn seemed happy to debunk these rumors, but kept his cards to himself. We just need to be patient and see what official news comes from the studio about future plans.

James Gunn posted this short but effective message on his personal Twitter, which has a whopping 1.4 million followers. He is very active on social media, often answering fans’ questions about his various superhero qualities. And that hasn’t changed since he took a new leadership position at DC.

As mentioned earlier, there are currently countless rumors about the DCEU, as fans are waiting for an official announcement about the plans invented by James Gunn and Peter Safran. In the same tweet thread, Gunn responded to claims that the duo had only planned a four-year list of films for a shared universe. He once again answered honestly, sharing:

Can you discuss at all the report from Variety in regards to Ezra Miller/the notion that your slate is only 3 years worth of projects? — RJ (@ResonantJustice) January 5, 2023

Although James Gunn admits he hasn’t seen the latest reports and rumors about Ezra Miller’s role in the universe, this update is sure to please fans. Because although he and Safran can make big changes to the shared universe, their plans will include 8-10 years of new film and TV projects. The DC cinematic universe shied away from crossovers after the poor reception of “Justice League”, it looks like it will again rely on serialized storytelling.

James Gunn’s tweet about the 8-10 year plan also revealed another intriguing detail: some of these plans will finally be made public later this month. Although they are not going to disclose projects from a decade ago, the rabid DC fandoms will soon get concrete information about what will happen next. Talk about a happy New Year.

The next DCEU movie to be released in theaters is Shazam! Rage of the Gods March 17. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2023 to plan your next movie. Several other upcoming DC movies have already been announced, including “The Flash” and “Blue Beetle.”