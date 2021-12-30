James Gunn (Peacemaker) Introduces The Definitive Judomaster Look

Peacemaker will face Judomaster during the series that will star the character played by John Cena. We already know what it looks like live. The director of Peacemaker has shared on social networks the appearance of Judomaster, one of the characters that will put the antihero of The Suicide Squad in check. Behind the green mask is the actor Nhut Le, who we see ready for action.

His armor suggests that he prefers flexibility over protection. His fists are bare, and only the forearm is what he prefers to protect. James Gunn released the image to the public on his official Twitter account. In addition to the actor’s name, he placed us at the beginning of the series.

Peacemaker is the new creation of James Gunn

James Gunn was known to many Marvel fans through separate volumes of Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the popular director has a long history, especially in the script. Super, The Suicide Squad and Dawn of the Dead are just some of the examples that appear on the table.

John Cena will lead the cast as Peacemaker, followed by Steve Agee (John Economos), Jenniffer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn), Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Freddie Stroma (Adrian). Chase), Cristopher Heyerdahl (Captain Locke), Nhut Le (Judomaster), Lochlyn Munro (Larry Fitzgibbon), Annie Chang (Sophie Song), Alison Araya (Amber), Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (Keeya), Rizwan Manji (Jamil), Lenny Jacobson (Evan), Stephen Blackehart, Phillipe Collins, and Nicholas Dohy, among others.

The first season will feature eight episodes in total. Its premiere is scheduled for January 13 through the HBO Max subscription. The first three will be published on the same day; The rest will do so on a weekly basis until its conclusion, scheduled for February 17, 2022.