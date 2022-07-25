James Gunn explains why the trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” was posted online at Comic-Con

Last week, Comic-Con was held in San Diego, which became an exciting event for fans of television and cinema. We’ve received a number of exciting updates from the MCU, including one of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming films: Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. Those who were lucky enough to be in Hall H were able to see the first shots from the blockbuster, but it never went to the masses. And James Gunn recently explained why the “Guardians 3” trailer isn’t online yet.

Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely a fan—favorite Marvel cinematic universe franchise, in which James Gunn combines heart and humor with cosmic heroes. Volume 3 was postponed for several years due to the (temporary) dismissal of the director, so fans are looking forward to any information about its contents. Gunn was recently asked on Twitter why the Comic-Con trailer didn’t appear online, and he answered honestly:

I wish you could, too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s me. While I like the teaser, some VFX are not where I would like them to be for re—views and scrutiny – remember we didn’t finish a long time ago — so you’ll have to wait a bit! I’m sorry!

Well, that’s it. It looks like the footage that debuted during Comic-Con in San Diego wasn’t fully completed. And that’s why Marvel Studios is not going to release it to the masses in the near future. Instead, James Gunn and company want to improve the visuals before allowing the trailer to be viewed millions of times on YouTube. Smart move.

James Gunn’s comments come from his personal Twitter account and are just the latest example of the director’s direct communication with movie fans. He is very generous on social media, answering questions and refuting rumors about his various television and film projects. And since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 presented Comic-Con attendees with a first look, other fans outside of San Diego are ready to take part in the fun.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when the larger Marvel fan base will see the first footage of Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. Perhaps it will be timed to coincide with the release of the next Marvel movie, which has already become common practice. The next of these blockbusters will be “Black Panther 2” this fall. Fingers crossed, we’ll also see beloved Guardians like Rocket and Gamora in the trailer.

James Gunn claimed that “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 was supposed to finish the story of the current team, which he once again mentioned at Comic-Con . So the stakes certainly seem high for the mysterious triquel. Fortunately, the blockbuster will be preceded by special editions of Guardians Holiday Special and short films about Groot on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.