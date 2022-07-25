James Gunn explains the amazing song from the “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” trailer

The audience saw “Guardians of the Galaxy for the first time. 3 at Comic-Con in San Diego this weekend, and now director James Gunn explains why the footage was set to an emotional song. James Gunn is returning to direct the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, despite the fact that Disney briefly removed him from the film back in 2018. However, despite any setbacks, GotG Vol. 3 was filmed in May, and the film is currently in post-production. Fortunately, enough footage was ready for the teaser trailer for the upcoming MCU Phase 5 movie, which will be shown at SDCC.

In the trailer footage, there were several important discoveries about what awaits the Guardians in Vol. 3. This explains what happened to Gamora after the final battle in Avengers: Finale, showing that she doesn’t remember the other Guardians. The trailer also teased Will Poulter’s MCU debut as an all-gold Adam Warlock, a young adult version of Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket origin story (Bradley Cooper). The footage was set to The Flaming Lips’ song “Do You Realize??”, which was released in 20o2. The emotional choice of the song created an atmosphere different from Gunn’s previous “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, with heavy lyrics, for example: “Do you realize that everyone you know will die someday?”

Link: What does the rest of the fourth phase of Marvel look like

This particular choice of song caused some viewers to be curious about what it might mean for the future of the Guardians. During Comic-Con, Variety asked Gunn how “Do you understand??” creates “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The director, of course, avoiding spoilers, explains why this particular song was chosen, despite how different it is from the soundtracks for the first two films. Check out Gunn’s full answer below:

I think it sets the tone for how the Guardians have matured in a certain way, and how much it’s a slightly different Guardians movie.

Gunn’s explanation of the song choice for the teaser raises more questions about what the Guardians will face in the upcoming film. Although their last appearance in the MCU was a lighthearted cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” it seems that GotG Vol. 3 will be more emotional than the teams’ previous adventures. After all, Star Lord (Chris Pratt) has already lost his mother in Guardians of the Galaxy and his father Yonda (Michael Rooker) in GotG Vol. 2. If the Volume. Tone 3 corresponds to the phrase “Do you understand??”, then perhaps even more than one team member will die. There is also a possibility that the song selection is more related to Rocket’s past, which is somehow related to the new GotG Vol. 3 villain High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

However, even with Gunn’s explanation, all of this remains speculation. There is no doubt that Vol. 3 will be the last film with this iteration of Guardians of the Galaxy; Gunn repeated this point at Comic-Con, confirming that this is the final end of the team’s story. Despite this, the fans of “Guardians” still have something to see: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Edition”, “I am Groot” and “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 everything is on the way.