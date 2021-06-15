James Gunn Enjoyed The Reveal of The Guardians of The Galaxy Game

James Gunn: One of the key revelations of Square Enix’s E3 2021 conference, the official Guardians of the Galaxy game has already received the blessing of James Gunn, the director and screenwriter of the heroes movies on the MCU! On his twitter, he was very excited to play Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy:

Haha. Very cool. I can't wait to play and learn more about this llama thing Drax is holding. @SquareEnix https://t.co/EHbkx2N2wn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 13, 2021

“Haha, really cool!”, posted the filmmaker. “I can’t wait to play and find out more about this llama Drax is holding!” This really looks like a good appetizer for fans of the series while the third movie, scheduled for 2023, doesn’t make it to theaters.

The game will be released for PC, Playstation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on October 26th and, considering how much the project seems to have been inspired by the aesthetics and atmosphere of its films, it is not enough it’s all surprising to see that James Gunn embraced the idea.

