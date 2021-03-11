James Gunn denies casting Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn denied that the production is looking for an actor to play Adam Warlock in the continuation of the film. Gunn replied a tweet from The Illuminerdi, which confirmed the search for a professional similar to Zac Efron.

In his response, the director states that they are not looking for any actor for the film: “There is no casting for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast someone“ Caucasian ”if the character has golden skin? And if I wanted an actor like Zac Efron, why wouldn’t I try to cast Zac Efron himself? Where do you get this nonsense from? ”.

Adam Warlock in the MCU

Adam Warlock’s appearance is something fans have been waiting for for some time. The character had a small part in one of the post-credit scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In it, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) builds a cocoon similar to that of the comics and names the creation of Adam.

According to James Gunn, Adam Warlock would be part of the second film in the franchise, but his appearance has been cut. The director also claims that he barely included the post-credit scene because there is no plan for the character in the MCU.

During a question and answer session on Instagram, Gunn was asked who would play the antihero in volume 3 of the saga, to which he replied, “I never said Adam Warlock was in the movie.”

Adam Warlock in the comics

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the character first appeared in the Fantastic Four comics in 1967. At the time, his name was “He”. In 1972, he was reintroduced to the universe under the name of Adam Warlock by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane.

The character is one of Marvel’s most powerful and has the ability to manipulate cosmic energy, in addition to superhuman strength, durability and speed.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should start recording in 2021. The theatrical release date has not yet been revealed, but it should be in the year 2023.