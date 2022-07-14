James Gunn denied rumors about Thor in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. “3” director James Gunn debunks theories that Thor was supposed to appear in the sequel. After he directed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gunn will return to directing Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The premiere of the film is scheduled for May 2023, it starred regular actors Chris Pratt, Dave Batista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper. as well as the addition of Will Poulter, Nico Santos, Maria Bakalova and Chukwudi Ivuji to the cast. The plot of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still unknown.

There have been many ups and downs during the development of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. At one point, it was thought that this would be one of the first Phase 4 projects, but Gunn was ignominiously fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 back in 2018. Of course, a year later he was hired again for this job. This, along with Marvel having to constantly shuffle its roster in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, forced the studio to change some of its Phase 4 plans, including the release order. Since there is a Phase 4 version in which Guardians of the Galaxy 3 premiered earlier than Thor: Love and Thunder, some have wondered if Thor should be in Gunn’s film.

However, Gunn refuted these theories of Thor’s appearance in a recent tweet. Responding to a fan video discussing the possibility of Thor appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 Gunn tweeted that Thor had never actually been in the Guardians of the Galaxy plan. Check out Gunn’s tweet below:

I appreciate the love, but Thor was never going to be in the third volume.

So despite the rumors, it looks like Thor won’t be appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3. For those who followed the statements of Gunn and Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, this news should not come as a complete surprise. As it turned out recently, Waititi had never read the script of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 while he was working on the script of Love and Thunder. While Gunn and Waititi did collaborate on basic character information to try to stay true to the shape of the previously established MCU dynamic, it would certainly be difficult to include Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 if Waititi was unaware of the events. Continuation of the Guardians. This is especially true if “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” really follows “Love and Thunder” in chronological order, which means that the events of “Love and Thunder” will have consequences for “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”.

Even without the popularity of the Thunder God in his clutches, the Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 there is still a lot of work to be done. Gunn started joking about the new villain character Iwuji and that Poulter will play Adam Warlock in the film, and star Pratt has high hopes for the film, recently calling it “a real masterpiece.” With these teasers, MCU fans can begin to piece together what might be in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, even before the plot synopsis was released. The sequel may not have Thor, but it still has a vibrant cast of new and returning characters to delight viewers with what should be an emotional story.