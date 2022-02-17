James Gunn Confirms The Second Season Of Peacemaker: John Cena Returns As Peacemaker

James Gunn: The well-known filmmaker announces the renewal of his irreverent DC series and explains what a project of this magnitude represents for him. Peacemaker, the famous DC series by James Gunn and starring John Cena as Peacemaker, will have a second season. This has been confirmed by the director himself through his official Twitter account, thanking the support of the fans and the team itself that has made possible a first season that is about to end. And it is that the announcement comes a few hours before the premiere of the eighth and final episode of a series that follows the adventures of Peacemaker after passing through the film Suicide Squad, also by James Gunn.

Peacemaker will return for another season

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the milestones of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something that we all love so much being loved by the audience has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for you to see where the Peacemaker team goes in season two!” said James Gunn.

For his part, John Cena has also celebrated in announcement: “I feel incredibly honored and overwhelmed by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew and my fellow cast members who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”

At the moment there are no details about the plot of season 2, since tomorrow we will be able to see the outcome of the first season with an explosive episode that promises to solve all the ins and outs of the butterflies. This first season has featured a cast made up of John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, Freddie Stroma, and Robert Patrick.

James Gunn has written all the episodes and directed five of them. For the second season he will be in charge of all the work, both as a writer and director of all the episodes.