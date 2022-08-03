James Gunn confirmed the start of filming of the second season of “Peacemaker”

James Gunn announced when the filming of the second season of “Peacemaker” will begin. The first television series set in the DC Extended Universe, “Peacemaker” is a spinoff of Gunn’s audacious critical hit “Suicide Squad.” The show is a solo venture by John Cena’s antihero Christopher Smith. It follows a character who recovers from injuries sustained during the original film and joins the mysterious A.R.G.U.S. Special Forces squad “Project Butterfly”. In the new series, the Peacemaker from Cena teams up with several unlikely bandmates — Leota Adebayo from Danielle Brooks, Adrian Chase/Vigilante from Freddie Stroma, Clemson Murn from Chukwudi Iwuji, Emilia Harcourt from Jennifer Holland and John Economos from Steve Agee — to destroy the alien parasite. a race that makes human bodies its masters. During this mission, the antihero must also confront his inner struggle while dealing with the ghost of his past.

Despite some criticism of the possibly heroic portrayal of a patriotic character, “Peacemaker” received an enthusiastic reception from critics and fans, many praised its hysterical cruelty, ironic exposure of vigilantism and convincing performances. The show also became a ratings hit. Viewers of the series grew with each subsequent episode, and the season finale broke the record for the number of views for one episode of the original HBO Max series. Initially, Gunn didn’t want to settle for another season before he could tell a good story, but eventually a deal was struck, resulting in a second season of “Peacemaker” receiving an order in February.

Related: Peacemaker Season 2 Risks Making Vigilante a Better Character Than Cena

Now, responding to the tweet, Gunn has opened a window on when the filming of the second season of “Peacemaker” will begin. As the showrunner notes, production of the second season will begin sometime in 2023, although a specific date has not yet been set. Gunn did not provide any details about the filming schedule for the new show.

Recently, the cancellation of the WB movie about Batgirl caused panic among DC fans, and many began to assume that other projects could also face the same fate as the film. There were concerns about what this decision meant for the future Peacemaker, but Gunn assured fans that the series is alive and well, and he was clearly not affected by the change of leadership at the WB. Earlier, Gunn also expressed concern about the connection of the second season of Peacemaker, claiming that the series continues to be part of a larger DCEU. However, the showrunner did not detail any plot ideas for the second season of the series. But the show is expected to delve deeper into the ramifications of the first season finale, and there’s even a chance that Robert Patrick will reprise his role as the White Dragon. More detailed information will be known when production begins.

Considering that Gunn is busy post-production of Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, it makes sense that he won’t be able to start work on the second season of “Peacemaker” until his Marvel movie is fully completed. Gunn is still involved in a notable creative process in “Peacemaker,” as he returns to direct and write all episodes, in addition to serving as showrunner. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will not be released until May 2023, and since Gunn needs to attend a marketing campaign, he will most likely remain busy until the premiere. Now it is even unclear whether scripts are being developed for the second season of “Peacemaker”. But if Gunn hasn’t started writing episodes for the new show yet, then it’s logical that he’s taking his time to get the project off the ground. However, fans should not expect that filming of the second season of “Peacemaker” will begin until the second half of 2023, which means that the series will most likely not be released until 2024.