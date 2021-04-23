James Gunn completes script for Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, prequel to Vol. 3

James Gunn: The filmmaker announces that he has already completed the first draft of the Christmas special that he will direct before the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy.

After recently announcing that he had completed post-production on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC, James Gunn has now shared that he has finished the first draft of the script for Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, the Christmas special in the series. Marvel Studios for Disney + that the filmmaker prepares before Vol. 3 and that will serve as a prequel to the third part of the adventures of Star Lord, Gamora and company. He has announced this through his social networks, also publishing a photograph of the script itself.

Premiere on Disney + at Christmas 2022

Thus, the director himself explains that he wrote the proposal for Marvel years ago and that now he has finally finished the draft of the script to start working on the final text and start the pre-production of the project, a Christmas special of the Guardians of the Galaxy which will air on Disney + on Christmas 2022 and which, in turn, will serve as a prequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to James Gunn himself, this special episode is situated between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a special that originally had to be shot alongside Vol. 3 itself to take advantage of resources. In this sense, Gunn assures that he has also finished shooting the Peacemaker series for DC (directly related to The Suicide Squad with John Cena) and that after mounting the first episode he can dedicate himself completely to the successful Marvel Studios franchise.

At the moment there are no details about the plot of both this Christmas special / prequel and the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy, although it has been a year since Gunn himself anticipated some key aspects of a film that has its premiere scheduled for 2023, on a date yet to be specified.