James Gunn suggests that the unholy rumors about Aquaman from Peacemaker most likely relate to the DC Extended Universe canon. As a continuation of Suicide Squad, Gunn’s second project on the DCEU universe, Peacemaker, was first shown on HBO Max earlier this year and received critical and commercial acclaim. The series follows “jerk Captain America” John Cena, Christopher Smith and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) A.R.G.U.S. as they prevent an alien invasion with Project Butterfly. In addition to Sina, the cast includes Jennifer Holland, Daniel Brooks, Freddie Stoma, Nhut Le, Chukwudi Iwuji and Robert Patrick.

Peacemaker deals several blows to the DC cast, including non-standard jokes about Batman never killing the Joker, and about Superman’s poop fetish. Perhaps the most vicious barb is the accusation of Arthur Curry/Aquaman in a sexual relationship with a fish. The Peacemaker finale seemed to reinforce both of those rumors thanks to cameos by real-life Justice League members. Along with the silhouettes of Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller appeared as Aquaman and Flash respectively. When Peacemaker jokes about Aquaman’s personal life, the latter says, “I’m fucking sick of these rumors,” to which Flash replies, “These are not rumors.”

Gunn recently took to Twitter to discuss the nature of this Aquaman rumor. Responding to a fan who asked him how many hate mail he received for this joke, Gunn explained that even in the DCEU, you don’t have to believe everything you read on the Internet.

The Snyder-Verse debacle and subsequent films have shown that WB/DC Films often puts continuity on the back burner. Aside from the fact that “Blood Sport” was jailed for putting Superman in intensive care, and the inclusion of Amanda Waller, “Suicide Squad” seemed to be its own unique “Gunn Verse” rather than an explicit part of a larger DCEU. The same can be said about Peacemaker, as it uses an understanding of the comics of its creator and a warm sardonic voice. However, Peacemaker’s Justice League cameos appear to have cemented both of these projects as part of the DCEU mainline, rather than outside of it, like Matt Reeves’ Batman. In addition, they make TV-MA jokes, such as Aquaman and Green Arrow, fetishize fair play in almost any TV series or movie.

It’s safe to say that the shaky Warner Bros./DC Films universe and past mistakes have made it easier for Gunn to create “Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker.” Thanks to his gentle mockery of the genre, Peacemaker became the DCEU project with the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes. On top of that, the Aquaman joke has clearly taken on a life of its own, as Momoa was even asked about it at the Batman premiere. In the past, Gunn has revealed that he has an extended version of the Aquaman joke, where Barry Allen talks for about 16 minutes about his colleague having sex with a fish. Suffice it to say that everyone in the DCEU can be slandered in the second season of The Peacemaker.