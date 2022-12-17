James Corden Says Leaving The Late Late Show Is “Terrible”

James Corden spoke about his feelings about leaving the post of host of The Late Late Show, calling it a “terrifying” prospect.

Earlier this year, Corden confirmed that he would return to the UK full-time as soon as he finishes the current season of the show, which he has hosted for eight years, in the spring of 2023 [via Variety].

Speaking on CBS Morning yesterday (December 16), Corden said: “It’s such a wonderful job. These are the best eight years of my life.

“It’s given me more than I could ever have dreamed of,” he said, adding, “Who walks away from that?”

Corden continued by saying that he would have a “mess” during his last performance, adding, “But the reason for leaving is that we are far from home, you know, in Los Angeles, and there are people at home who are getting older, and we want our children to know them and were near them.

“Anyone who has children knows this feeling when you just want to put down roots in a place where your family can… will live.”

Watch the interview below.

Corden first announced his decision to leave the talk show back in April of this year. “This will be my last year hosting the show,” he said in a statement at the time. “When I started this journey, it was always like this. It will be a journey, an adventure.

“You know, I never considered it my final destination? And in no way do I want this show to be delayed at the long-awaited reception.”

He added: “I always want to love doing this. And I really think a year from now will be a good time to move on and see what else could be… it was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, it really is. I’ve never taken this job for granted.”

As part of its last season, the show held a week of star-studded episodes in London, which were attended by distinguished guests, including President Joe Biden, Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious), Billy Irish, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Jamie Dornan (Belfast), John Boyega (Star Wars), David Harbour (“Very Strange Things”), Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson (“Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Wild West World”).

After his announcement, a petition was launched to “ban” his return to the UK, and he was embroiled in controversies, including allegedly stealing jokes from Ricky Gervais and Noel Fielding, and admitted making a “rude ungracious comment” to a restaurant waiter in New York.