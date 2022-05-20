James Corden said that he washes his hair only “every 2 months”, and takes a shower for 3 minutes

Another celebrity is weighing in on the big soul debate. James Corden talked about his bath habits and was stunned to learn that not everyone… is as effective as he is.

“Los Angeles residents are now being asked to help with local water shortages by reducing the shower time by four minutes,” the 43—year-old host shared on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, May 19. It’s not a problem: I know that every time I’m in the shower, I calculate the time to the minute,” he joked, adding incredulously: “Cut it by four — how much time do people spend in the shower?”

For his part, the “The Further into the Forest” star revealed that he “went in and out for three or four whole” minutes. The Broadway graduate may be reducing his shower ritual to science, but he’s also cutting a few corners.

“I don’t wash my head,” Corden explained, stressing that he “uses soap” to wash himself. He added: “I wash my head about once every two months. This is a real story.”

Although it was difficult for the “Cats” actor to understand how someone could take a shower lasting 10 to 20 minutes, he is certainly not the only star in Hollywood who likes their shower procedure to be as short as possible.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started a nationwide debate about the shower in July 2021 when they appeared on Dax Shepard’s Chair Expert podcast, where the three actors discussed their bathing habits.

“I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else,” explained the 44—year-old Punk’d graduate. The 38-year-old “Black Swan” star added: “I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash the pits, tits, holes and soles.

Shepard, 47, and his wife Kristen Bell also made headlines for their comments about bathing their two daughters, even admitting that sometimes they didn’t bathe their children for “five or six days.”

“As soon as you smell it, it’s biology’s way of letting you know that you need to clean it up,” the 41—year-old “Cold Heart” actress joked on The View in August 2021. “It’s a red flag because, frankly, it’s just bacteria. And as soon as you get infected with bacteria, you should say, “Go to the bath or shower.”

In the same month, Jake Gyllenhaal gave his five kopecks on this topic in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“More and more I find that bathing sometimes becomes less necessary,” the 41—year-old “Brokeback Mountain” star joked at the time, although not everyone knew he was joking. He later explained to BuzzFeed that his comments were “sarcastic and ironic” and should not be taken seriously at all.

For their part, Kutcher, Kunis, Shepard and Bell ridiculed their comments, which they admit have sparked a worldwide debate. Graduates of the “70s Show” even created a sketch on Instagram in which graduates of “Two and a Half Men” joked that the star of “Bad Moms” now bathes her children too often (daughter Vyatt, 7 years old, and son Dmitry, 5 years old) too often, to the extent that it affects on their “natural oils,” he joked.