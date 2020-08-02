James Corden reportedly replaces Ellen DeGeneres

American gay celebrity Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen DeGeneres) program “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was recently sued by employees. In addition to the explosion, where Allen was particularly vulgar and vulgar, he also blamed the poor working environment, racial discrimination, Bullying and intimidation. The TV station recently announced that the program is running an official investigation into the employee’s complaint.

Allen also sent a letter to the employee to explain and apologize. However, more and more scandals have been unearthed within the crew, and more employees have announced that they have been subjected to sexual harassment, which has frozen the fate of the show. According to legend, James Corden was taken over as the host to carry out a comprehensive reform of the show.

Yesterday, Allen was wildly rude by actress Brad Garrett and actress Lea Thompson and made her situation worse. Today, another employee has reported that Kevin Leman, producer and lead screenwriter, will touch his female colleagues, make clear sexual comments, and include inappropriate behavior.

Ed Glavin, another executive producer, was also accused of having too many hands on women. There are rumors that James Corden is now being introduced as a program reform. If Allen officially resigns, he will take over as host. James is now the host of the very popular “Late Late Show”.



